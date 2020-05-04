Dr. Rai explains community testing process, assisted living outbreaks

Brown County has opened a community-wide coronavirus testing site at the Resch Center for people who have symptoms of the virus.

Visit https://www.browncountywi.gov/community/covid-19/general-information/ to sign up for testing.

Prevea Health President and CEO Dr. Ashok Rai explained the process for us on Action 2 News This Morning.

He also talked about outbreaks at assisted living facilities.

COMMUNITY TESTING

"One of the things we've asked for since the beginning is to be able to test anybody who was symptomatic. And initially, we could only test those who were symptomatic but had other issues, who were in the hospital or had other risk factors. Now we can basically test anybody who has a symptom. Which is something we've been doing for over two weeks now. All the health systems have been doing that. We've been doing drive-up testing since we started this. Now that we have more and more test kits and the ability to do it, the county wanted to make sure it could continue to open up that opportunity to everybody.

"So it's an online check in. You basically pick a time zone that you want to show up in. One hour blocks. And you have to have symptoms. They have the listing of the symptoms on the website. And just like our drive-up testing sites here, you're going to actually drive into the Resch and drive out of the Resch. Somebody will be in what I can easily describe as a medical-grade HAZMAT suit. We may look a little different as you approach us. That's for your protection and ours. You'll see people in a mask a little more intense than your normal mask. You will not leave your car. You will be nasally swabbed as you drive by. You fill out some paper work, you answer some questions. About 48 hours later, depending on the time you get the test and how long it takes to get to Madison, so between 48 hours and a little longer than that, you'll get your test results. You'll get a call if it's negative or it's positive. If it's positive, the most important thing that will happen is we'll talk to you about quarantining yourself, staying away from work, knowing if anybody around you is symptomatic. So we'll ask you those questions on the phone. Then making sure that public health is also following up with public tracing. So all three health systems are participating in this with the National Guard to make sure we can get people in and out of there safely and effectively and get them tested," says Dr. Rai.

"We haven't really heard from the county about how long they'd like to do this. We kind of have a general estimate from our staff requirements. And it really depends on what's going on in the community. We'll sit down with the county and the National Guard and see how long we have to do this. We've been doing this at the Resch for the employers where we had those breakouts. That testing finished up this weekend. Tested over 1,000 people in that situation. So it really depends on the volume and what we're seeing in the results. If we're seeing this continual rise in positives then yes, we maybe we need to continue to do that. If we start to see more symptomatic people in town, we may need to continue to do that. If we start to see that negative trend, or that percent of positives as a total, then we know we're starting a down swing, maybe we can back down on that. The health systems will still be testing you. This is just a different opportunity to get a test."

STATUS OF OUTBREAKS

Dr. Rai says more than 1,000 people have been tested in connection to outbreaks at local facilities, including JBS and American Foods Group.

"I would say phase one is complete. We've found out who's positive and we've told them they need to quarantine. We've asked them about their families and tested some of them to make sure they're quarantined. Technically as you're walking into work if you're at one of those companies today, you're still going to be screened and in case you develop symptoms, retested. But the majority of the people walking in we know are negative walking in. We have to be able to control breakouts. I'd say this is a really good phase one. And then if we start to see a situation where more people are screening positive and we need to test more people, maybe we need to go back in and retest the whole organization. Hopefully we don't need to do that. At least phase one is done," says Dr. Rai.

"If you looked at what was going on in Brown County, I think the third or fourth most populous county in Wisconsin, we had a lot of positives. Definitely the heat map was here around our county, and the heat map being where more cases were occuring in a population versus others. So we definitely saw that happening here. It could happen in other places. The health systems met with the county and the National Guard and felt like this would be a good phase two step. Also the CDC was involved in creating these guidelines."

COUNTRY VILLA IN PULASKI

Country Villa Assisted Living Pulaski says it had its first confirmed case of COVID-19 on April 27. The facility says all residents and employees were tested on April 28.

The company has not reported additional confirmed cases at this time.

"If an employee tested positive for COVID-19, they were immediately sent home. Employees who tested negative for COVID-19, but were still not feeling well, were asked to remain until a replacement for them could be secured before going home so that we could continue to deliver the services our residents require and that their loved ones expect from us," reads a statement from President Chad Reader.

Dr. Rai explained why cases at assisted living facilities are concerning.

"Any time you have a congregant setting with at-risk invidiuals we get very worried. The threshold for calling it a breakout is very low. Only a couple residents or staff members getting infected and it gets titled a breakout. The reason we use that term is number one, it creates a sense of urgency. It tells that institution to start instituting their emergency plans, which means isolating patients, calling in extra staff, making sure you have back up in case your staff gets sick. That's what an organization is supposed to do in a situation like this. They're supposed to work with the county and the state. There's actually a large volunteer network of calling in medical staff to come in. It also is a call to the county for more personal protective equipment. We get very nervous in situations like this because it is the most at-risk population. We've said that from day one. The elderly is an at-risk population. And the breakout can spread so quickly in what we call congregant settings where people are so close together. It's one thing to have this in a manufucturing plant where generally people are healtier, they're laborers, they're working, they have a little bit of stronger stamina for lack of better words, you start to put that situation in a nursing home or an assisted living situation, that's very worrisome to those of us in health care," says Dr. Rai.

PEAK IN WISCONSIN

"When you look at the modeling it would say that we're close to it, but it is once again hard because testing continues to ramp up. We were one of those states that was behind in testing and now is catching up. So we are going to see more positives. And I don't want that to disappoint people because they're so focused on a peak number. Remember you really never know if you've hit the peak until a week later when you can look back in the rear-view mirror and say that was the peak. Hopefully we'll be able to do that here this week. But with increased testing and some of the outbreaks we've had here in Brown County, I also do expect some of our numbers to go up, probably today, tomorrow and the next day just because it's 48 hours after we've been done testing those companies. But it is important to see those positives because it's what we do with them. Isolate them, contact tracing and try to prevent more positives. So hopefully that peak is behind us, or we're in the middle of it right now, but it will be hard to know until we've actually passed it."

FALSE POSITIVES

"There's two types of tests out there: one that can cause some confusion and one that's pretty specific to this version of coronavirus. When we're doing the nasal swab, we're actually looking for genetic matieral that's very specific for this current COVID-19 virus, or SARS-CoV-2 is what the actual virus is called. So the nasal test, you're not going to get those false positives that you might be worried about. Some people have gotten a little confused when you start talking between the tests when we talk about the antibody test. The antibody test has shown some cross-reactivity with other coronaviruses out there. That's why we have not been recommending it. And that's why it's continuously being fine tuned. And in that case, there have been some reports of some false positives. And that's why we're not using that test publicly right now.

ANTIBODY TEST DEVELOPMENTS

"We talk about sensitivity and specificity when we talk about testing. And really we want one that when it's positive we're sure it's positive, and when it's negative we're sure it's negative. Continually working on that. There's a couple types of antibody tests that are going through the FDA process right now. One is that quick test--a little bit of blood off your finger. It goes into a cartridge like a pregnancy test. You have a line that says you are exposed or not exposed to COVID-19," says Dr. Rai.

"The other one that's on the horizon--and it's actually out in a lot of places today and the FDA is looking at more tests--is where we actually draw a vial of blood and look at how much antibody do you have. So there's a big difference between 'I've been exposed to COVID-19 versus this is how much antibody I have.' That's important for us to understand so we can track that over time to know that our antibodies last for two months, six months, a year. But we still haven't proven that those antibodies give you any kind of immunity. So I don't want people to read too much into it. But soon we'll start to know that information."

"Yes, we could do widespread antibody testing if we use the right test. In other words, if we use the one that doesn't cross-react with the other coronaviruses. But what are we going to understand from that? We'll probably just understand exposure. In other words, 50 percent or 75 percent of a community has been exposed to coronavirus. I think some people are trying to jump ahead and say that that means 75-80 percent is immune to coronavirus. And that's not true. That's not proven. Really, when people are trying to jump to what people call herd immunity, where 75 percent of a population is immune, that's dealing with a vaccine that we know is creating immunity. When we talk about exposure to a virus and not knowing if the antibodies you produce create immunity or not, all you're going to understand is the prevelance of exposure. So it doesn't actually give you as much information as you would hope."

INSECTS AND SPREAD

"So right now what we know about SARS-CoV-2 or the COVID-19 virus is that it's not transmitted through blood-borne vectors such as a mosquito going from one person to the next. It really is something that you catch through the respiratory tract. So right now, there are other things that you should protect yourself when it comes to mosquitoes and ticks, and you should be vigilant about that. But coronavirus to our knowledge right now is not one of those things that's transmitted by mosquitoes or ticks," says Dr. Rai.

MASKING

"When we're wearing a mask out in public, it's to prevent the transmission from person to person. So when people are requiring it, it's almost like that social contract. You should be wearing one because you don't want to infect the rest of the world. So when people are mandating it, that's the purpose of mandating it to prevent the spread. So if everybody wants to get back to a normal life, we have to prevent the spread. A mask is one tool to do that. It's a key tool especially when we can't get six-to-10-to-12 feet apart from each other, like in a store. Now you have to wear that mask correctly. It's got to cover your nose and your mouth. I was at the grocery store and saw somebody wearing it just covering their mouth. So it doesn't work there. You've got to wear it correctly. You have to make sure you're washing it if it is a cloth one. And make sure you're not touching your nose or your mouth or the inside of your mask."