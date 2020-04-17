Dr. Rai discusses state and federal plans on coming out of coronavirus shutdowns

Wisconsin's governor has extended the state's Safer at Home order until May 26. The president has announced a plan to gradually reopen the economy under phases.

FEDERAL GUIDELINES ON PHASES A look at new guidance to states on the coronavirus

WISCONSIN SAFER AT HOME EXTENSION: Wisconsin governor extends Safer at Home order; schools closed for rest of year

Prevea Health President and CEO Dr. Ashok Rai gave us insight into both the federal and state plans, and talked about how doctors are treating COVID-19 patients at local hospitals.

SAFER AT HOME EXTENSION

"There's good logic in the governor's statements on why we need to continue Safer at Home--it's actually great logic because it's working. We've seen in our numbers as a state come down. We've got some issues in Brown County, some small fires that need to be focused on," said Dr. Rai.

"The other part of the logic on extending it is we need to build up a much more robust testing infrastructure. We have testing sites, but we need testing equipment. Those nasal swabs are still in shortage here. We need more personal protective equipment. And the other aspect is partnering with county health and public health around contact tracing. That's when somebody gets tested positive, how do you trace the contacts there?

"That was the context, I think, of him extending out to the 26th. Now is it the 26th or the 22nd or the 15th is the right date? I think that's the question that everybody's going to be asking. And how do you know you're actually getting someplace? What are the markers for improvement?

"Also part of that order was a relaxation on certain things. We're going to have to see what happens with that around certain businesses. Does it help businesses perform better? Does it create more cases or less cases? Those are things we'll have to watch very closely.

"Once again, we kind of take everything in 14-day increments, because what you do today, you see the response to it in a couple of weeks. There's been some good progress in that opening. There will be some activities outside where people can relatively stay safe and a good distance away from each other, but still be able to be outside and out of the house. So I think there's some hope in that order as well.

"I think we're concerned on the date itself. We've talked about it for weeks here that you always want to look at things in two-week increments. So the date is a little concerning, but there's got to be logic behind it. The governor knows the state's supply chain issues as well as we all do, and there are issues that need to be addressed. And it might take 40 days to have that fixed.

"Other concerns are how you're going to interpret the rules. It's a set of rules and every business is going to interpret it differently. There's some vagueness in there. And whenever you have a little bit of ambiguity or vagueness, you worry about maybe people overstretching this. Looking at it as, OK now we can relax even more. And that can be dangerous if not done in a controlled fashion, and we could see more cases."

ADVICE FOR BUSINESSES

"As you look at it, you have to make some smart business decisions. You have to look at the different orders, both federal recommendations and state recommendations. Maximize your use of tele as much as you can. And then look at opportunities to keep your people safe as you start to ramp up different business opportunities. Where is your access to masks for your employees? Are you masking them? Are you maintaining a good physical distance? Have you redone the infrastructure of your business to really look at physical distancing and maximizing that so you're not putting anybody at risk while you're trying to run your business.

"Cash on hand for a large company can be up to a year. Cash on hand for a small business can be six weeks. You're looking at making payroll, doing those types of things. We hope there's more of those SBA loans to help small business continue to bridge through this. From a health care perspective, we still need that Stay Safer at Home for awhile to make sure our numbers stay down. We understand how that has to be balanced with business interest, but the number one priority right now is the safety of our community."

FEDERAL PHASE PLAN

Click here to learn more about the federal government's recommendations on reopening the economy.

"I like the phase approach because number one, people, when you really dive into it, you don't just get to jump into phase one. You have a hurdle to get over the gate, as I think Dr. [Deborah] Birx noted yesterday. And that's a pretty steep gate. It's a 14-day decrease in cases, it's making sure hospitals have their own capacity that we can test health care workers. There's a pretty long checklist that needs to be done. Wisconsin, especially Brown County, has got a lot of that done. We have to get the 14 days done. And then you go into the phases. And it's like Dr. [Anthony] Fauci's always said and we've said, almost every scientist has said, this is not like turning on a switch. You've got to work your way into to it. It's a logical, scientific-based way of working your way into it. It's almost like a game of Chutes and Ladders. You can every so often climb a ladder, but if things get worse, you go down the chute. You can go from phase two to phase one. It can get complicated to understand it, but hopefully the public will continue to understand it. Hopefully states will adopt it in some way. Because the other thing is, the federal guidelines presented by the scientists yesterday, the federal guidelines gave states flexibility to look at this. Not even statewide, but county-by-county, which in our state may be an advantage.

"If you look at the federal plan it's all about getting through a gate and then getting to the phases. So getting through the gate really means that you've got to see a trend down in those with symptoms. There's a symptom tracker that emergency departments use to feed into the CDC around what we call upper respiratory infection symptoms. So we want to see that trend down for 14 days. You want to see the number of positive cases and hospital utilization, ICU utilization, trend down for 14 days. And you want to make sure that hospitals have the capacity to take care of patients and the capacity to test their own health care workers if they're symptomatic. So the core gate you have to get through is you have to be able to show two weeks of everything going down, your ability to test, your ability to track, and the ability of the hospitals to be able to self-maintain their personal protective equipment and be able to handle any kind of surge."

MENTAL HEALTH

"The mental health issues that are stacking up by Stay Safe at Home are not lost upon us in health care. And we're very worried about people at home. We appreciate everybody staying safe at home. It has helped us control COVID-19 and we need to do it longer. We need to actually get better control. But what I would say to somebody at home is number one, if you've never accessed mental health services before and you need it, this is a good time to do it. There's great opportunities with all the health systems in town providing virtual visits or telemedicine. Please take advantage of that. Schedule the appointment now. There's absolutely nothing wrong with needing help with mental health. We all need it, especially at a time like this. Make sure that you're socializing. And that's not social media. I think social media can be one of the worst things for your mental health right now. One of the things you can do is socialize through virtual visits with your friends and your family. Understand that you're staying home for a purpose. That's a really big thing to understand as well," says Dr. Rai.

VISITING THE ELDERLY FAMILY

"I'd extend that radius beyond six feet just to be safe. Because that's a really at-risk population. Make sure you're masked when you see them. Don't go into the home. Don't touch anything around them that they could possibly touch. So the end of the driveway kind of visit. Them at the front door, you at the end of the driveway. You might have to raise your voices a little bit, that's perfectly OK. It's outside. I think it's good to bring a smile to all of our citizens' faces by doing that. I just worry about getting too close, putting that at-risk population at further risk. So once again, make sure that you're masked and making sure that you're not going to touch anything. Even their mailbox that they may eventually touch. Just make sure that you're keeping a nice sanitary habit. Washing your hands, washing anything that's being touched, and maintaining a good distance."

NEW YORK MASKING ENFORCEMENT

"I don't really worry about the enforcement part of it. I'll leave that one to our law enforcement officials. But I do feel it's appropriate recommendations. It creates a physical barrier. What I don't want to see is everybody looking at a mask to get out of the house as an excuse. It should not be that. We still need a Safe at Home. But when you need to go out there for an essential activity, wearing a mask just asks that one extra barrier. It prevents you from transmitting COVID-19. You may not know you have it and you could be transmitting it. That's really important. So it's important for employers as well as citizens to look at masking as an additive effect, something that's probably not going to go away for awhile. I do like what New York has done, or other areas like Dallas, Texas, in a sense of just really encouraging it. And I hope we do, too. I think in the governor's orders there's an encouragement to do curbside pickup and make masks. I think we have to take that a little bit further in the order and say you should wear them, too," says Dr. Rai.

"Just like the federal orders, I think it's a phased approach. I think in those first couple of phases, you're going to have masking. Because it only benefits getting to that next step. It only benefits adding a physical barrier, preventing transmission. But as we get to test more and as we get to open up society more, we'll see that, I expect the masking recommendation should go away. If you look at that third phase they talk about still try to maintain your six feet but you can gather in larger areas. You're going to do that with a concept of no masking being there. So it's going to be a hard phase to get to, a really big step to take, but eventually we'll get there without masks."

BROWN COUNTY CASE INCREASES

"This is really going to test us from a public health standpoint and a health care standpoint. We're going to get these small little brush fires. And how quickly can we act as a society to make sure we stamp them out so it doesn't become a really large wildfire? So we may have Company X or Nursing Home Y that has an outbreak. How quickly can we descend there? How quickly can we test? How quickly can we isolate. Those are things that are a real test for Brown County right now in its partnership with the state and public health to see how quickly we can try to bring those numbers down," says Dr. Rai.

TESTING

"We've got the sites set up, we've got the people ready, we've even got enough personal protective equipment to test people. And we can even run the tests. So locally, we can run tests and send them to the state labs. The rate limiting step, at least for Brown County right now, is access to the swabs necessary to get that material out of your nose, once again, and to be able to run that test. If we were to focus on anything over the next 14 days, is to make sure that number continues to rise," says Dr. Rai.

LOCAL TREATMENTS

"There are multiple trials going on in hospitals here locally. We're using medications, many that have been talked about. Some are anti-viral medications. Some have worked in HIV patients. Convalescent plasma. Being able to take the blood from someone recovered and then give that plasma to somebody who's really sick. And interesting enough, less than four percent of hospitals in the United States last year offered a technology called ECMO where we can get oxygen into your blood without using your lungs, and almost by bypassing your heart and your lungs to keep you alive. It's worked for really young patients getting COVID-19. And that service is being offered here at a couple hospitals. Dr. [Manar] Alshahouri at St. Vincent's is an expert on this, as well as his partners, so there's people actually offering unique treatments here in Brown County," says Dr. Rai.

JOGGING AND RUNNING

"I think the recommendation is trying to get as much space as you can. Six feet is a minimum recommendation, especially if you're outside and jogging, don't run in a pack. Because you are going to, putting stuff out there a little farther, you're breathing harder than normal. So you really want a good radius around you with any kind of outdoor activity. We'r enot saying limit outdoor activity at all. YOu need a really good radius around you when you're doing that. You need more than six feet. You should be enjoying the outdoors.

GOLFING

"It isn't about touching a flag pole. They've gone and looked at the game of golf and say how could you distance yourself? We have the advantage in the state of Wisconsin of having great golf courses. The average Wisconsin golfer, 50 percent go to the right, 50 percent go to the left, with a hook and a slice. So I think it's pretty easy in golf to maintain that six-foot radius. It's one of those activities that's really popular. We don't want to trap people inside. We're talking about physical distancing here. So if you can accomplish physical distancing in a sporting activity without touching each other and touching the same object, those are really good things to encourage people to get out and do."