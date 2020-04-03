Dr. Rai answers viewer questions: "We'd like to prevent a surge"

Prevea CEO Dr. Ashok Rai says health care workers are preparing for a COVID-19 surge they hope never happens, but it will be up to the people of Wisconsin to prevent one.

Dr. Ashok Rai, Prevea president and CEO (WBAY photo)

"We are prepping for a surge, but we are also spending 98 percent of our time talking trying to prevent a surge," Dr. Rai said, answering questions from Action 2 News This Morning viewers on Friday, April 3.

As further evidence that people should wear masks out in public, Dr.

Rai said "more and more" COVID-19 patients are being diagnosed by accident. Patients with no symptoms of a respiratory illness are coming into hospitals for treatments of other ailments, and an X-ray or CT scan finds evidence of COVID-19 in their lungs.

He discussed that, the shortage of COVID-19 tests and medical supplies, and the difference between allergy and COVID-19 symptoms. Read on.

Accidental diagnoses

"There’s some very typical things we learned early on from China of what lungs look like on a chest X-ray or a CT scan that are typical for COVID-19. When we do an abdominal scan -- that is, we take a picture of your belly -- we catch the bottom half of your lungs in that picture. And people have come in for a reason, say you’re coming in for appendicitis... we get a CAT scan, turns out you don’t have appendicitis, you had no symptoms of COVID-19, we see it in your lungs. Those types of situations are happening more and more around the world, and we’ve seen it here, and that’s one of the biggest reasons we’re concerned about asymptomatic spread or spread without symptoms."

For that very reason, Dr. Rai encouraged people to wear homemade face masks earlier this week. Throughout the week, you've heard that message more from other health agencies, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Assume you're a carrier

"We're not using the cloth mask to prevent you from getting coronavirus or COVID-19. We're using the cloth mask from spreading it, keeping your secretions internal or to yourself within your mask, and preventing you from touching your nose or your mouth. It's really important that people don't go out and use health care PPE -- or personal protective equipment -- and they don't go out thinking they're not going to catch coronavirus. We should still be physically distancing, physically isolating in that situation. The mask is just adding a physical barrier to that strategy."

Dr. Rai says a face mask is designed to cup your nose and mouth, while something like a bandanna or scarf is not.

"The important thing about a mask versus a bandanna or a scarf is, we’re looking for coverage from your chin to your nose, making sure molecules aren’t leaking out the bottom or the top. If you feel that you’ve got a bandanna somehow tucked in in that way that you’re helping yourself and helping others, I guess that’s OK. But a cloth mask really helps in the sense that when it’s made around, to cup around your face."

Test and supply shortages

Health care face masks and other equipment needed during this health crisis are still in short supply. Rai said many tests are being distributed to the coasts where the coronavirus is worse.

"We're weeks to a month away from [getting enough test kits] right now. We were told we would be there two weeks ago, then we were told we'd get tests last week, then we were told we’d get tests this week. Now it’s Friday, we don’t have them. We’re hoping for next week. It’s getting to be, I’ll be honest with you, a professional frustration right now. They’re not here."

Rai continued, "Everybody’s excited when a politician gets there and shows off a new rapid test. Those are coming out every day. The cartridges, unfortunately, are being re-routed to the coasts where the numbers are greater. But most importantly, we have to remember we need those swabs to get those samples out of the back of your nose. Those are limited significantly, so a test is just sitting there idly if we can’t get a sample into it. So, it’s a constellation of things that have to happen correctly that aren’t happening right now."

Is it allergies or COVID-19?

Compounding matters, it's allergy season. The Kagen Allergy Clinic, which provides WBAY with daily pollen and mold counts, says the risk of allergy symptoms is high this weekend for people with pollen allergies, especially cedar (CLICK HERE for WBAY's AllergyTrack). How can people tell the difference between an allergy and COVID-19 symptoms? Rai says you should keep your physical distance for either one.

"That's really important that there are a lot of similar symptoms. Obviously, you don't get a fever with allergies, but the fever may come 3 or 4 days later after your symptoms and you may be blowing it off to allergies," he worried. "If you're starting to have symptoms you should be protecting yourself and others with physical isolation, and then progressively if you develop symptoms, like a fever, use virtual care, see if you qualify to be tested."

Dr. Rai said Wisconsin has not reached the point of a surge of patients with symptoms overwhelming local hospitals.

Flatten the curve

"We’d like to prevent a surge, and the only way to do that is if you listen to us and you physically distance yourself from each other. You stay at home and you mask when you go out in public with a cloth mask. And if we do have a surge, we have to be prepared. We need to have all of that personal protective equipment to be conserved, and we need to be ready with health care workers and sites to take care of people. So, we are prepping for a surge but we are also spending 98 percent of our time talking trying to prevent a surge."

"If we become lax, if we go out there and ignore the recommendations, we can start to see a doubling rate and a very large peak because we have cases in this town, we have people that don't know they have symptoms that are spreading coronavirus in this town. If we don't physically isolate, we'll see that curve go way up. If we do, we can actually flatten out."