Dr Rai: Wisconsin 'pretty close' to meeting guidelines on path to reopening

Wisconsin is "pretty close" to meeting state and federal guidelines on the path to reopening during the coronavirus pandemic, according to Prevea Health President and CEO Dr. Ashok Rai.

"If you look at the Badger Bounce Back plan we're all but one green," Dr. Rai said on Action 2 News This Morning.

Dr. Rai also talked about symptoms in kids similar to Kawasaki disease, testing in Brown County, and finding positive cases in people who have no symptoms.

Testing is available to everyone who lives and works in Brown County until May 22. Testing sites are at the Resch Center, 820 Armed Forces Dr., and Casa Alba Melanie, 314 S. Madison St.

WISCONSIN IMPROVEMENT

"If you look at the Badger Bounce Back plan we're all but one green. This is the gating criteria. What gating critera means is we have to hit all these critera to enter into those three phases. That's the planned developed by the federal government. That's Dr. Fauci, President Trump's plan, that Gov. Evers adopted here, as well as Acting [Wisconsin DHS] Secretary [Andrea] Palm. All of those people combined, this is the plan, this is the culmination of it," says Dr. Rai.

"Probably the most important green dot is the percentage of positive tests as a total percentage. That's trended down nicely to what we call it being 'statistically significant.' The fact that that's held green for the last couple of days is really englightening and hopeful for us that we're going to start to get into those phases. And then understand that when we do that, we're going to see more positives. We're going to see small breakouts. It's the ability of health care to respond to those breakouts, respond to the needs of the public, while still doing its job and taking care of the health of the public. Those bottom dots really show that health care is prepared for that as well.

"I think what some people forget about the Badger Bounce Back plan or the federal plan, is that there are components more than just hitting the metrics. So yes, our percentage of negatives as a total has fallen down and we've gotten our green dot. And many other green dots on that scorecard for the Badger Bounce Back Plan. But that's only one aspect of it. You need to be able to deal with the spikes that [Dr. Anthony Fauci] talked about to prevent them from becoming outbreaks. Which means you need the ability to test and test broadly in case it happens--and do contact tracing. So that infrastructure, we're pretty lucky here thanks to the innovation in the state of Wisconsin, when it comes to testing has ramped up significantly. Evidence of that is what's going on in Brown County. The fact that the three health systems are partnering together with the county and the National Guard to test thousands of people, could not have thought about that even two-to-three weeks ago. And then having the contact tracing help. Not only the resources we have here in Brown County, the Oneida Nation, the De Pere Public Health System, but also getting state help in the contact tracing, that makes us better prepared to open up versus the other states."

DOWNWARD TREND IN INFLUENZA-LIKE ILLNESS

"That one, if you look at the charts that are on the web page, it definitely has a downward trajectory. It's just not what they'd call statistically significant. It's more of a slight downward trajectory because the total number that are being reported here are very small. So it's really hard to get big movement in that curve. And I think the state's going to have to take that into account when making a decision if that red dot really means it's going to hold us back. And maybe it is, depending on what the epidemiologists say and we have to be prepared for that. But overall, I'd say, it's very positive news," says Dr. Rai.

DR. FAUCI ON OUTBREAK CONTROL

Dr. Anthony Fauci testified before the Senate Health Committee Tuesday and talked about the need to avoid an outbreak that we cannot control.

"Depending on the part of the country you look at, we're going to continuously see areas of improvement. COVID-19 is not going away. The virus is not just suddenly going to disappear. So you're going to have situations where you have outbreaks or you have increases or you have people who are not being responsible, and you're going to see the results of that. So yes, as a country we have trended down. There are areas that are doing well and areas that aren't doing well combined in that. To say that it's completely gone or we can completely relax is also inappropriate. I think Dr. Fauci's right that we have to be on our toes as the future comes upon us," says Dr. Rai.

"Thankfully the state of Wisconsin actually adopted the President's guidelines, the federal guidelines for reopening. Some states haven't, and we'll see what happens in that situation, but these guidelines are really well thought out. They are scientifically backed. And as Dr. Fauci said, even with the guidelines we expect to have some spikes or outbreaks. But if you look at what the state of Wisconsin is doing, we're pretty close at meeting those guidelines today."

BROWN COUNTY TESTING NUMBERS

"As we look at the aggregate, number one, we've tested well over 6,000 people so that's impressive. We're still seeing about a two percent rate of people that never had symptoms. Remember, we've had people come through there that have been without symptoms due to their employer or due to close contacts still being positive. So that's two percent of that population that's positive. Right now our percentage of positive rate is held pretty steady. We've been looking around eight percent of the people coming through as a percentage of the whole have been positive. Remember, we still have thousands of results that we haven't gotten back. But of the results we're getting back, we're seeing that. So as you start to put that together, it matches up with what's going on in the state, with that downward decline here in the county. So the more we test, the more we'll find out. But more importantly haviung that testing infrastructure in the future is key to opening up," says Dr. Rai.

CONDITION IN KIDS

It's an inflammatory condition in children. It's very similar to something we call Kawasaki's disease. And that can be the great masquerade of diseases because it can show up in kids with some symptoms that we just think are normal for kids. Red eyes, fevers, but it can actually be pretty dangerous. It can cause inflammation of some of the largest blood vessels--including the blood vessels that supply blood to the heart. So we've seen that Kawasaki-like syndrome that has been tied to COVID-19. Yes it has happened in states, but that's really just because that's where they've found it so far. It has nothing to do specifically with the virus in that state. But we do know it's tied to the virus. We're learning more every day. So once again, it's important not to blow off symptoms in children. We know that as the pediatricians are looking at that. There's a heightened sense of awareness now because of the relationship between COVID infections and this rare occurrance--but it's still happening--this Kawasaki-like syndrome," says Dr. Rai.

BUSINESS OPENINGS

"I think learning to live with COVID in our society is what we've been preparing for for the last eight weeks. And we appreciate everybody's patience in that. Now we're going to see what happens with small retail opening up. Doing the right things, maintaining the six feet. Please wear your mask in those environments because it's always hard to guarantee that you're going to be six feet from somebody. And then we'll see what happens to society. The next step in phase one would be restaurants. And then phase two people will start going to bars and gatherings of up to 50 people. We'll have to monitor what happens to society and what happens in our communities around those areas because we will have positives, we will have transmission. How can we test effectively? How can we trace people around them? And then how can we get people to stay home if they're positive," says Dr. Rai.

BROWN COUNTY TESTING TIMELINE

"When we first sat down with the CDC weeks ago, the plan was, number one, we had outbreaks at companies. Let's go in there and test people in those companies, make sure that those people who are positive aren't coming into work. That was done. The next step was let's check the rest of the company and those related to them. So that's when the Resch first opened up to those companies and other associated companies that had breakouts. And that was done. Then let's open up testing to more of the community that has symptoms that could have possibly been in contact with others that have COVID-19. And let's make sure that we open up sites in communities where we know that there was a lot of spread. Hence the Casa Alba site and maintaining the Resch Center site. So we had a central site and an east side site. So we were able to test more people there. Then the plan was now let's see if we have breakouts amongst other workers. So let's look at people who don't have symptoms but are working out there. So those are the essential workers. That was the next step. And we saw an increase in testing there. Now that next step is let's look at what kind of spread we have throughout the community to see if there's other areas we need to focus on. So that's what's happening today. People without symptoms can come in for testing. This will be done for a short period of time to make sure that we've identified what truly is going on in Brown County. So right now, you don't need a symptom. Just drive up, get tested, drive away. It can take up to five-to-seven days to get your negative result back. But then we will know, as we start looking that the numbers in the county, that it's truly ready to open up and if there's areas we need to focus on. right before we open up we can focus on them," says Dr. Rai.

"The first part about coming in is we need to know how to get a hold of you and if you have symptoms so we can record that. So there's paperwork that's being done initially. It's pretty quick. You're going to get instructions on what to expect when you drive up. Understand that, don't be scared or shocked when you see someone come up in a brown suit. That's protective equipment that the National Guard has to wear. You'll drive up, they're going to talk to you a little about this. They're going to give you a tissue. They're not going to go to far up your nose. But they're going to go to both sides of it. The Q-tip will be turned a few times in each part of your nose. It's not painful, maybe a little uncomfortable. We'll give you a Kleenex to kind of blow your nose when you're done in case it triggers you for sneezing. And then you drive off. For five-to-seven days, hopefully shorter than that, you'll get a call, hopefully with a negative test result, and you can go on your way knowing that for that day, you did not have COVID-19. It's important to understand that a negative result still means you have to practice the good physical distancing and wearing a mask. At least then you know you're negative. If you're positive, you're going to be given instructions on quarantining and when you can get back to work and leave the house," says Dr. Rai.

ASYMPTOMATIC POSITIVES

"I get to monitor the numbers that are coming through those testing sites. Pretty much on an every morning basis, I get an email with the statistics. So far we're seeing a little less than three percent--about 2.5 percent--of people coming in who don't have symptoms are testing positive. So it's important to test people so we can identify that," says Dr. Rai.

"It's important to know, because from 10 days after your test, we'll ask you to stay home so you don't spread it to other people, especially ones you could be working with. And that's how you control the disease. You find out who's positive and that comes through symptom checking and testing. Then you are able to do contact tracing with that person. Who are the other people that you might have infected? And then we can effectively quarantine people at home and that's how we decrease the spread of this disease and get back to normal, which is hopefully coming up very soon."

FAMILY TESTING

"We've tested whole families right now because kids can carry this disease, kids can be infected with this disease. We've had infants turn back positive. So this isn't a disease that knows different age groups and discriminates against them. Anybody can get it. So whether you're a parent or a child, definitely be getting tested this week," says Dr. Rai.

REMDESIVIR

"Remdesivir is the drug we talked about last week. It's an anti-viral drug that hopefully will start to shorten the stay that people are required to be in the hospital. So it's for people who are in the hospital, in the Intensive Care Unit, and try to get them better quicker. It's not a drug that is just going to be used if you have a positive test. The federal government has control over that. We've asked the federal government to help us with, I think right now eight of our patients have applied for that. The state of Wisconsin was able to get some doses. So we filled out the paperwork on Monday to do that. Hopefully we'll find out today if those eight patients can receive that therapy. We're very hopeful for it," says Dr. Rai.

QUARANTINING AND TESTING

"If you have no risk factors, which means no symptoms, you're not living with somebody or exposed to somebody with COVID-19, you're just purely asymptomatic or without symptoms and you're coming to get tested, there's no reason you should be quarantining yourself after you've been tested," says Dr. Rai.

"But there are really good, important reasons to make sure you are quarantining yourself if you have any symptoms, or say you live with somebody that just tested COVID-19 positive, because you could be what we call pre-symptomatic instead of asymptomatic. It's important to maintain that until you get your test results. But if you are somebody who has not had any symptoms, no risk factors at all, then just get tested and go on and wait for your results."

ANTIBODY TESTING

"At Prevea we'll offer that through physician's order, probably early next week. The testing is arriving but we need to go through the quality checks of all that. Understand that this is not just a poke of blood. This is a blood draw from a vein. And it's run through a machine to see if you've got the antibodies or not. More importantly, if you have antibodies, all it's going to tell you is that you've been exposed to COVID-19. It doesn't tell you if you're immune in any way. And it doesn't diagnose if you have it. Because if it's negative it still means you could have it, you just haven't created antibodies yet. So that doesn't really create a lot of usefulness, except for knowing that you've been exposed. There may be some other uses as we look at it from a research perspective. Understanding the spread, understanding if possibly the Red Cross will accept this as test to donate plasma. Those are the areas we are looking at that it could possibly be used."

IMMUNITY

"Technically we're months away from it because, number one, we have to see if people who have antibodies then, after they've completely recovered, so two-to-three months after, can they get the disease again? Are they turning positive again? That means you have no immunity. You need to look at it through a microscope literally on a cellular level. And then we need to know how long, if it is immunity, how long it will last. So we need to look at this over a year, to see if people maintain their immunity or not. So that answer is going to come many months to a year down the line."