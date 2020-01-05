Dozens view ice shoves at Calumet Co. Park

Dozens spent Sunday afternoon taking in the scenery at Calumet County Park, where massive walls of ice are piled up along the shores of Lake Winnebago.

“It's fun to see how the creations of it are made,” Sightseer Hailey Joosten said.

People like Joosten are fascinated by the ice shoves, caused by freezing temps, high wind and a large body of water.

"I can't believe it,” Sightseer Kristy Veldman said. “It's actually cool to see and you almost feel like you're in Alaska or something.”

Veldman said she's lived in Kaukauna for years, but has never seen ice shoves before.

"We saw a couple of people posting it on Facebook and it is just something that I finally said we need to come see,” Veldman said.

Crowds of people snapped pictures and checked out the scenery.

Some were even cautiously walking on the tall piles.

"There were tons of ice piled up in different shapes,” Sightseer Oliver Joosten said.

"We can see the other side like the view,” Sightseer Julianna Martinez said. “It is so pretty."

While some were busy hiking through the tall pile of ice, others just stood still, taking in the breathtaking view

“I would like to be able to go up higher to see what it looks like on the other side, but too slippery,” said Veldman.