Dozens of nonprofits to benefit from Give Big Green Bay online fundraiser

A massive 24-hour online fundraising effort is underway in the Green Bay area.

Give Big Green Bay starts at noon Tuesday (Feb. 18) and goes through noon Wednesday (Feb. 19).

The goal is to rally around 40 nonprofits in the Green Bay area. CLICK HERE to view the list of nonprofits.

CLICK HERE to donate. The minimum is $10.

The Green Bay Packers Foundation and the Greater Green Bay Community Foundation host the annual fundraiser. It is in its third year.

The Packers Foundation will match $362,500 in donations.