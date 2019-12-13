Dozens of bronze vases stolen from Oshkosh Cemetery

A series of thefts from an Oshkosh cemetery have left dozens of gravestones incomplete right around the holidays.

Oshkosh Police are investigating a number of stolen bronze urns from Lake View Memorial Park Cemetery which is located just off of Algoma Blvd.

"It stabs you right in the heart,” said Jackie Moehr.

Jackie Moehr noticed something missing when coming to lay a wreath by her family's gravestones at Lake View Memorial Park Cemetery.

"I noticed that my daughter's urn and my grandparents' urn was gone,” said Moehr.

The urns, or vases, sit flat in the tombstone but can be flipped to hold flowers. But even missing that small piece makes an impact.

"Number one you don't steal anyway,” said Moehr. “But you sure don't go out to a grave and take from the dead, you know? It hurts people."

Moehr is far from the only one whose vases have gone missing, dozens of others have been reported as well.

Lake View Memorial Park believes bronze vases are possibly being taken and melted down to sell. In a written statement, the cemetery said:

“We take safety and security very seriously and routinely evaluate the security needs of the cemetery. However, cemeteries, by their nature, are open to the public. The thefts were reported to the Oshkosh Police Department who will be providing additional patrol units. It saddens us that thieves are preying on cemeteries and gravesites to commit these crimes. We hope that area scrap metal dealers will be watchful for people selling bronze vases from cemetery property and will contact local law enforcement to report any suspicious activity.”

Moehr figures whoever is stealing the vases must be desperate.

"This is their final place of rest,” said Moehr. “Why do this?"

But for now, as the Oshkosh Police investigate, she'll be keeping her mother's vase at home and encourages others in the area to do the same.

"I thought if I could help any other families so they don't have to go through this,” said Moehr. “That's why I contacted [WBAY], to at least get the word out to people."

