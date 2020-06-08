Dozens in Marinette struggling financially amid the pandemic

Dozens of families in the Marinette area are still dealing with financial struggles during the pandemic. Many are still without jobs or enough money to keep food on the table.

While the community re-opens one step at a time, families who lived in poverty before this pandemic are under more stress and there's a new wave of people needing help.

“New people that we've never seen before have come forth and needed assistance, some of them, even though there was going to be assistance later for rent, they still wanted their landlords to receive something so that they wouldn't get evicted,”said Jeanne Harper, Secretary with the St. Joseph Conference - Marinette of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul, Inc.

The St. Joseph Conference has received a $3,000 grant from Stephenson National Bank in Marinette.

“We knew that some of these organizations wouldn't have fundraising events and that's kind of the life blood of a lot of these organizations so we knew that these grant funds would really help those organizations survive and help people during this time of need,” sad Dan Peterson, President/CEO Stephenson National Bank.

The non-profit is helping close to 300 families with things like rent, electric bills, money for transportation and emotional support.

“Our friends in need, they're tough people, my mother always said, you'll never hear it from them, but the poor, we know how to stretch meals, we know how to make food last,” said Harper. She said St. Joseph Conference expects a $20,000 shortfall in donations, but with the community support, every dollar given, will help someone in need.

