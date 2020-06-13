Dozens attend Pulaski educational sit-in

Dozens gathered at Veterans Memorial Park in Pulaski for a discussion on the Black Lives Matter movement.

This comes after two weeks of protests in response to the death of George Floyd.

As we've reported, prosecutors said a former Minneapolis Police Officer had his knee on the back of Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes before he died.

Floyd's death has sparked a worldwide call for change including a stop to police brutality.

Destiny Temple moved to Pulaski in third grade.

From there she said she always felt different.

"Thinking that racial slurs are funny, thinking that it's okay," Temple said. "Treating me completely different and thinking it's a normal thing and it's not a normal thing. I'm 23-years-old and nothing has changed. And it should've changed. A lot should've changed by now."

"I would straighten my hair very often because I wanted the same hair texture," Speaker at the event Amiyah Erwin-Simpson said. "I would try my best to stay out of the sun so I could keep the lightest skin tone I could possibly have."

Destiny and Amiyah were two of many speakers who talked to almost 100 people at Saturday's education sit in.

"There's kind of a man who is actually kind of a little, I don't want to call him racist, but he's on the racist side," Erwin-Simpson said. "He showed up and today and at the end of it he came up to me and he had tears in his eyes and he said you really opened my eyes. So that's what this is about. This is what we're trying to do."

People shared their experiences and knowledge on systematic racism happening in the world and community.

"It really hurts me," Pulaski High School Teacher Melissa Welshing said. "It hurts my heart to hear that students have had these experiences and have had these things happen and how they feel."

The group of girls are hoping to continue having these sit-in discussions.

"They need to be educated on what's okay and what's not okay sadly," said Temple.