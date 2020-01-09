Downtown pep rally Friday for Green Bay Packers playoffs

Packers fans can get even more pumped up for Sunday's playoff game with a pep rally in downtown Green Bay Friday afternoon.

The city is putting on a tailgate-style pep rally at 3:30 p.m. at the Packers Heritage Trail Plaza, with the Packers statues at the corner of N. Washington and Cherry streets.

Downtown Green Bay Inc. says fans can expect music from Q90 FM, Frank from Let Me Be Frank Productions and the Green Bay Preble High School drumline.

The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay Phoenix cheer squad will help keep the tempo up.

Packers president/CEO Mark Murphy and Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich are special guests.

There will also be Packers-inspired vehicles to see and Downtown Green Bay Inc. promises "lots of fun giveaways" and surprises.

Go Pack Go!