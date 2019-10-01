Downtown grocery store part of townhomes proposal in Green Bay

Green Bay received two competing plans to build apartments on top of a downtown parking lot -- including a plan that includes an east-side downtown grocery store.

Gorman & Company is planning a mixed-use, five-story development on the 200-block of N. Monroe Ave., in response to the city's request for proposals for that property which the city's Redevelopment Authority recently purchased.

Its plans to build 80 apartments include a 24,000 square foot grocery store.

Wisconsin-based, family-owned Maurer's Market would run an urban grocery store at the corner of Monroe Ave. and Pine St., kitty-corner from the Brown County Central Library.

Maurer's Market has stores in Janesville and Wisconsin Dells and recently opened a smaller Maurer's Urban Market in Milwaukee. The proposal says the independent grocer is focused on fresh food and prices that are as low as possible. It expects many of the customers will come to the downtown store by foot, bicycle or bus.

The townhomes would be constructed facing Quincy St. Twenty-four would go for market rates, while 56 would be affordable housing for tenants earning below 60% of the county's median income. Some units will be targeted to low-income veterans and people with disabilities. Gorman & Company is partnering with the NeighborWorks Green Bay non-profit to provide resident services.

There would be underground parking for tenants for up to 70 vehicles as well as an 85-stall parking lot for grocery shoppers and employees and apartment visitors.

The site plan submitted to the city includes space for outdoor events in conjunction with Maurer's Market "to be an integral part of the community."

T. Wall Enterprises, based in Middleton, Wis., is proposing 33 apartments with walk-up units. It would build four separate buildings on the site: A three-story building along N. Monroe Ave. with 17 units, a two-story building along N. Quincy St., with 12 units, and two smaller three-story buildings with two units each.

The complex would feature a central courtyard with a pool, pavilion and fire pit.

Their plan has 108 parking spaces, including a covered garage, on-site management, and a full-time maintenance person on the site.

If everything goes as planned, Gorman & Company wants to start construction in 2021 and finish in July 2022. T. Wall Enterprises would like to start construction next year and finish in the spring of 2022.