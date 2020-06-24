Advertisement

Downtown Green Bay's Black and Tan Grille closing operations through August

(WBAY)
Published: Jun. 23, 2020 at 8:25 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The owner of Black and Tan Grille, located in downtown Green Bay, has announced the restaurant is closing its operations effective immediately.

Steve Schneider, who owns the restaurant, said it will be closed through at least August, and he is looking for alternatives for the restaurant to function in the pandemic.

Schneider said the restaurant's customer base is largely made of people celebrating special events, business dinner seminars, and special nights out for families, coworkers and friends, and due to a lot of uncertainty, customers are choosing to limit restaurant and bar visits.

He added that has resulted in a 70% or greater reduction in business.

Schneider went on to say that previously planned events will be honored and done by the Executive Chef, and the group is evaluating providing private fine dining services at some point.

He also added Black and Tan Gift Certificates and coupons will be honored when the business reopens.

In a release Tuesday evening, it stated no employees or guests of Black and Tan have experienced any cases of COVID-19.

Earlier in the day, a post was made to the restaurant's Facebook page saying it wouldn't be open this week.

We will not be open this week, please watch for future updates.

Posted by Black & Tan Grille on Tuesday, June 23, 2020

Tuesday's release stated that The Daily Buzz at the Bellin Building and Diamond's American Diner, which are also owned by Schneider Restaurants LLC, will remain open and gradually expand back to regular or extended hours.

Latest News

News

Wisconsin offers supplemental unemployment benefits

Updated: 9 minutes ago
Wisconsin residents can now apply for 13 more weeks of unemployment benefits using money from the federal coronavirus relief bill.

News

Board OKs Wisconsin DNR drafting new PFAS restrictions

Updated: 15 minutes ago
PFAS are man-made chemicals that research suggests can decrease female fertility, increase the risk of high blood pressure in pregnant women and lower birth weights.

Health

Appleton MASH Blood Drive moves

Updated: 26 minutes ago
The 32nd blood drive is being held at the Fox Cities Exhibition Center to allow more room

Crime

Vandals spray paint racial slurs on a home, business in Town of Pittsfield

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Mackenzie Amundsen
The Brown County Sheriff’s Office investigates vandalism in the Town of Pittsfield.

News

Political Science professor: Presidential politics starting earlier this year

Updated: 47 minutes ago
We sit down with a professor who says there's a reason this year's presidential political activity is starting earlier than usual.

Latest News

News

Democrats confirm plans for nearly all virtual convention

Updated: 50 minutes ago
Democrats will hold an almost entirely virtual presidential nominating convention Aug. 17-20 in Milwaukee using live broadcasts and online streaming, party officials said Wednesday.

News

GOP Leaders: Overnight violence shows failed leadership in Madison

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Tia Johnson
State lawmakers on both sides Wednesday asked for an end to violence after unrest in Madison.

News

Fond du Lac emphasizes water safety

Updated: 1 hour ago
The reminders come after a drowning death in the Fond du Lac River.

News

Friends of former Packers player sentenced to probation for armed church incident

Updated: 1 hour ago
Jordan Salmi and Ryan DeSmith have been sentenced to one year of probation after carrying a concealed weapon last December while attending a church program.

News

Public marketplace planned in Ashwaubenon

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Revolution Market is outside Salon E'Lan, which wants to diversify its business.

Coronavirus

HHS Secretary tours Bellin Health: ‘We need to coexist with COVID-19’

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brittany Schmidt
The US Secretary of Health and Human Services toured Bellin Health Wednesday spreading a clear message to people in Northeast Wisconsin.