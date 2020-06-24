Downtown Green Bay's Black and Tan Grille closing operations through August

The owner of Black and Tan Grille, located in downtown Green Bay, has announced the restaurant is closing its operations effective immediately.

Steve Schneider, who owns the restaurant, said it will be closed through at least August, and he is looking for alternatives for the restaurant to function in the pandemic.

Schneider said the restaurant's customer base is largely made of people celebrating special events, business dinner seminars, and special nights out for families, coworkers and friends, and due to a lot of uncertainty, customers are choosing to limit restaurant and bar visits.

He added that has resulted in a 70% or greater reduction in business.

Schneider went on to say that previously planned events will be honored and done by the Executive Chef, and the group is evaluating providing private fine dining services at some point.

He also added Black and Tan Gift Certificates and coupons will be honored when the business reopens.

In a release Tuesday evening, it stated no employees or guests of Black and Tan have experienced any cases of COVID-19.

Earlier in the day, a post was made to the restaurant's Facebook page saying it wouldn't be open this week.

We will not be open this week, please watch for future updates.

Tuesday's release stated that The Daily Buzz at the Bellin Building and Diamond's American Diner, which are also owned by Schneider Restaurants LLC, will remain open and gradually expand back to regular or extended hours.