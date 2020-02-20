Downtown Green Bay hosting International Cuisine Crawl

Ever want to try a dish with international flavors? Downtown Green Bay is hosting an International Cuisine Crawl.

The event is Thursday, Feb. 20, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Tickets are $25 each. There are 250 tickets available.

CLICK HERE to purchase tickets.

Attendees should pick up a punch card at St. Brendan's Inn at 234 S. Washington St.

Trolleys will carry diners from spot to spot. Attendees can sample food and drink.

Here are the participating restaurants:

- Angelina

- Black & Tan Grille

- China Palace

- Hagemeister Park

- Kentro Gyros

- Madrid Tapas Restaurant and Wine Bar

- St. Brendan's Inn

CLICK HERE for more information on the International Cuisine Crawl.