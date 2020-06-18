Downtown Green Bay adjusts summer fun schedule for coronavirus safety

Downtown Green Bay is making some adjustments to its summer fun schedule due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Fridays on the Fox and Summer in the Park will not be happening this summer.

Dine on the Deck will be transformed into Dine Downtown. Restaurants will be featured each week in the Downtown Green Bay and Olde Main Street districts. The program will highlight dishes, chefs and offer special promotions.

Customers can dine in, do curbside pick up, or order for delivery.

Downtown Green Bay's Marketing Manager says they had to make adjustments for safety purposes.

"When you come down to a Friday on the Fox concert, we can have 5,000 people, and there is just not a way to create enough safe space with that large number of people on the City Deck or in Whitney Park," says Kathryn Kroll, Marketing Manager.

Organizers hope to reschedule the Summer Solstice Celebration for late September.

There are also plans to work with Play-by-Play Theatre for Theatre in the Park for August.

