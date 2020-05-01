Downtown Faces Forward showcases Green Bay area small business

A new initiative is underway to support small business in downtown areas impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Downtown Faces Forward showcases the people behind the businesses. Organizers share photos of owners of 25 small businesses in De Pere and Green Bay on social media.

The photo project is the brainchild of O'Connor Connective. That's a marketing communications firm in downtown De Pere.

Many of these businesses have been closed for over a month due to the governor's Safer at Home order.

Downtown Faces Forward also shares stories and backgrounds of business owners and their companies.

Professional photographer Mark Hawkins is capturing some of those powerful images.

"Everybody brought a little bit of a different feeling. Some were sad. Some were scared about losing their business. Some were taking the opportunity to have more family time. Everyone has a different flavor, feeling of what they're going through emotionally. I think I let that inform the picture," says Mark Hawkins, Owner, Mark Hawkins Photography.

The project is also posting photos and stories on Instagram and LinkedIn.