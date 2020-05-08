Downtown Appleton businesses to hold virtual shopping extravaganza

People in need of a little retail therapy can support local businesses through the Virtual Shop Hop in Appleton.

Appleton Virtual Shop Hop at Cedar Harbor.

The shopping extravaganza is Saturday, May 9, 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. It's all on Facebook.

CLICK HERE for the Virtual Shop Hop Facebook page.

Shops will post videos for your "Shop Hop Guide." There will be one-day specials, outfit ideas and fashion tips.

If you're interested in a product, you can go over the the participating shop's Facebook pages and website and order.

Fifteen local businesses are taking part in the shop hop.

The first Virtual Shop Hop generated $15,000 for local business.

"It was the first time we tried this type of event and to have it be such a success was really gratifying, and put some hope back into us. This is a scary time for all of us. We're just trying to get creative and come up with new ideas of how we can support these businesses," says Lynn Schemm, Appleton Downtown, Inc.

The event is hosted by Appleton Downtown, Inc.

