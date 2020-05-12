Downtown Appleton announces changes for Farm Market, concert series

Downtown Appleton is announcing some changes to summer events during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Downtown Appleton Farm Market will start Saturday, July 4--two weeks later than usual. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has listed farm markets as essential because they are a food resource.

The Downtown Appleton Farm Market will continue each Saturday through Oct. 31. Hours are 8 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

“The 2-week delay in the start of the Farm Market here in Downtown Appleton will allow us to make sure we have adequate time to put new regulations and safety measures into action,” states Jennifer Stephany, executive director of Appleton Downtown Inc. “Being able to still host our weekly Downtown Appleton Farm Market allows us to continue supporting the local farmers in the area, provide a safe food resource for the community, and keep engaging and sharing that Downtown Appleton is, and will be, here for you during this time of uncertainty.”

The city says the Farm Market is good for the health and economy of the community.

"Fruits and vegetables that are grown locally and eaten soon after harvesting retain more of their nutrients than those that are shipped from further locations and sit on supermarket shelves for long periods of time,” says Kurt Eggebrecht, City of Appleton Health Officer. “The Appleton Farm Market also provides economic benefits. The money that is spent in the local community is circulated within it, which has long term effects such as preserving and creating local jobs.”

The city says vendors and customers will need to follow these new guidelines until further notice:

• Vendors: At this time, only produce and pre-packaged foods vendors are allowed at farm markets. Those at the market will be following additional guidelines for cleaning/disinfecting their booths, using tables as barriers from customers to limit contact, etc. No Arts & Crafts vendors, hot foods, and entertainment activities are permitted at this time.

• Layout of the event: The total number of vendors will be decreasing to about 50-60 vendors each week, but the footprint of the event will still stretch 4 blocks of College Ave (Appleton St to Drew St) to allow at least 10 feet of space between each vendor.

The Heid Music Summer Concert series will start Thursday, July 2 and continue each Thursday through Sept. 24.

The concerts will start out as virtual events, with the hope that small audiences will be able to enjoy live shows at OuterEdge once more coronavirus restrictions are lifted.

The final phase would be moving the shows to Jones Park.

“Utilizing Jones Park for the final phase/step when the time allows, enables those social distancing measures to be put in place with a larger event footprint,” shares Stephany. “By having the concerts start a month later than normal, we are hoping that these next phases of gathering may still happen during the 3-month run and in-person live music may be able to occur in some capacity. It is always our top priority to keep event attendees, staff/volunteers, musicians safe; we won’t sacrifice live music, we are just adapting to provide it in a safe manner for all.”

The performer line up is being finalized.