Downed power lines close stretch of Shawano Ave in Green Bay

A portion of Green Bay's Shawano Ave is closed Tuesday morning after a crash.

Shawano Ave is shut down between Fisk St and Locust St.

A vehicle crashed and knocked down power lines, according to Green Bay Police.

The road could be closed until about 7 a.m. WPS is working to clear the power lines.

Green Bay Police say drivers should use Dousman St or W. Mason St as alternate routes.

There have been several crashes Tuesday morning as roads are slick with snow.

Some schools are closed or delayed due to the weather. CLICK HERE for the full list.

