Doulas adjust to new restrictions amid COVID-19

The Green Bay Doulas are meeting their clients virtually because of COVID-19.

"Although we may not be able to be there in person we are just fingertips away as we have been their entire pregnancy," Founder of Green Bay Doulas Emily Jacobson said.

Jacobson said the coronavirus has completely changed the way her business operates, from meeting clients in person, to being there for them physically when they give birth.

"They're folding and it's helpless for us," Jacobson said. "We feel powerless."

She said 3 out of 4 hospitals in Green Bay, are only allowing one support person in the hospital alongside the mother going into labor.

"So parents are having to make decisions that no parent should have to make right now," said Jacobson.

It's leaving doulas like Emily, to coach moms on the sidelines virtually.

"What we would say as far as here let's get in this position, we can't physically do, and so I feel like we're kind of running around our houses saying here try this one and it's really not the same," said Jacobson.

She said some moms are switching to at-home births because of the new rules.

Green Bay Doulas said throughout the the big change, they will continue to support their clients the best way they can.