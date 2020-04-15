Door, Manitowoc Co. health officials temporarily close all campgrounds within counties

County health officials have announced the temporary closure of all campgrounds within Door and Manitowoc Counties due to COVID-19 concerns.

Both county health officers announced the closures Wednesday afternoon.

In Door County, the closures are effective immediately, however the campgrounds in Manitowoc County will be closed starting May 1.

Although campgrounds are considered essential in Gov. Evers "Safer at Home" order, Sue Powers, the Door County Health Officer, says there are factors which make Door County unique, including a large percentage of aged population, and campers in Door County will further tax already limited resources within the county.

As of this time, the Door County order will be in effect through May 15, or so long as the Safer at Home order is in effect, whichever is longer.

Door County officials say seasonal campground site occupants who arrived on or before April 15 may be allowed to remain in place, however any seasonal site occupant who leaves the campground to return to his or her home won't be allowed to return to the seasonal site.

Anyone who did arrive to the seasonal site are being encouraged to return to their homes.

In addition, Powers says camping allows for unmonitored groups of more than 10 people, and also encourages non-essential travel.

Mary Halada, the Manitowoc County Public Health Officer, cited similar reasons for closing the more than 670 campsites within the county, which she says draw people from both inside and outside the county.

Halada went on to say allowing camping will increase shopping at local stores in the county for supplies and groceries, which limits the available supplies for county residents.

However, Halada went on to say her Health Order will remain in effect for a period as long as the Public Health Emergency proclamation remains in effect, or as ordered by the health department.