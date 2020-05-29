Door, Kewaunee counties announce community testing

Door and Kewaunee counties are partnering to offer community testing for the coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19.

The free testing is outside the Door County Sheriff's Office, 1201 S. Duluth Ave., in Sturgeon Bay, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. June 2-4. Only Wednesday and Thursday are open to the general public.

Tuesday, the testing is restricted to health care and public safety workers and employees of select, pre-assigned businesses.

Wednesday and Thursday, testing is open to everyone age 5 and up who has at least one symptom of COVID-19: A cough, sore throat, headache, muscle ache, congestion or runny nose, fatigue, fever, chills, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, or a sudden loss of taste or smell.

No registration is needed. Testing is on a first-come, first-serve basis.

People must stay in their car. A member of the Wisconsin National Guard will collect a sample with a nasal swab.

Translation services will be available on-site.

