Door, Kewaunee counties announce community testing

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Door and Kewaunee counties are partnering to offer community testing for the coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19.
The free testing is outside the Door County Sheriff's Office, 1201 S. Duluth Ave., in Sturgeon Bay, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. June 2-4. Only Wednesday and Thursday are open to the general public.
Tuesday, the testing is restricted to health care and public safety workers and employees of select, pre-assigned businesses.
Wednesday and Thursday, testing is open to everyone age 5 and up who has at least one symptom of COVID-19: A cough, sore throat, headache, muscle ache, congestion or runny nose, fatigue, fever, chills, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, or a sudden loss of taste or smell.
No registration is needed. Testing is on a first-come, first-serve basis.
People must stay in their car. A member of the Wisconsin National Guard will collect a sample with a nasal swab.
Translation services will be available on-site.