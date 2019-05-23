Door County travelers can expect construction on Highway 42

People driving in northern Door County can expect construction on Highway 42 after Memorial Day. But fear not, vacationers, as all construction will stop in July and August during those peak tourism months..

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says work to improve more than six miles of Highway 42 starts Tuesday, May 28.

The first phase of the project will resurface a stretch from the YMCA in Gibraltar to Country Walk Drive in Sister Bay. In addition to resurfacing the roadway, crews will:

Add a turn lane and sidewalk along Shore Road

Extend the sidewalk between the YMCA and the school in Gibraltar; crosswalks will include pedestrian islands between the lanes of traffic

Upgrade or repair storm sewers

Relocate where the storm sewer discharges at Fish Creek Beach

Replace culverts and beam guards

Improve lighting in Gibraltar

CLICK HERE for more details from the D.O.T., including maps and renderings.

The Village of Ephraim will have its own road work done between Brookside and Anderson lanes during the same time.

The resurfacing work on Highway 42 will resume in September and wrap up by the end of October.

After a winter break, crews will return in March, 2020, to complete work between the YMCA and Bluff Lane in Gibraltar.

