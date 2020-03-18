Door County to tourists: Don't come here until mid-April

Door County, a popular tourist destination, is taking the unusual step of asking tourists to stay away during this health crisis.

Door County officials says reducing the number of people traveling to the area for the next 30 days could help reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

Although there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Door County, emergency management is concerned that the outbreak could stretch medical personnel thin and put higher demands on local hospitals and health workers.

Emergency management is asking Door County resorts to cancel existing reservations and not accept new reservations.

"The sooner we address this issue in Door County, the sooner we can get back to welcoming guests to our peninsula again," the news release from Emergency Management Director Daniel Kane reads.

The statement says elected officials, the county health department, public safety agencies, the county fire chiefs association, county emergency support coalition, Door County Community Foundation and the Aging and Disability Resource Center all supported the recommendation.

Orders from the state government already restricted gatherings to fewer than 10 people and closed restaurant dining rooms and bars across the state.