Door County teen goes missing

DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Door County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing teen.
Jordin Vandertie, 16, was last seen Oct. 8 at 5 p.m. He was riding a red and black mountain bike on County Highway C in the Little Sturgeon area, according to the Door County Sheriff's Office.
Jordin is described as:
HEIGHT - 5'7"
WEIGHT - 170 pounds
HAIR COLOR - Brown
EYE COLOR - Hazel
CLOTHING - Black shorts
If you see Jordin or have any information, call the Door County Communications Center at 920-746-2416.