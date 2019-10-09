Door County teen goes missing

The Door County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing teen.

Jordin Vandertie, 16, was last seen Oct. 8 at 5 p.m. He was riding a red and black mountain bike on County Highway C in the Little Sturgeon area, according to the Door County Sheriff's Office.

Jordin is described as:

HEIGHT - 5'7"

WEIGHT - 170 pounds

HAIR COLOR - Brown

EYE COLOR - Hazel

CLOTHING - Black shorts

If you see Jordin or have any information, call the Door County Communications Center at 920-746-2416.