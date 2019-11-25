Door County seeing gift card scams from "pastors" and "priests"

As we head into the special season of giving, the Door County Sheriff's Office is seeing a rise in a particular type of scam to "take."

The sheriff's office posted on Facebook Monday it's hearing about emails that appear to be coming from your pastor or priest to give through gift cards.

The sheriff's office says the emails appear legitimate and convincing.

As a rule of thumb, be suspicious of any email, phone call or text requesting that you provide gift cards.

Once you put money towards a gift card or a prepaid debit card and give someone else the numbers to access the money on it, your money is gone for good; it is not retrievable.

If you receive a request like the one the sheriff's office described, contact your church. If they tell you the request was not from them, warn your friends.

If you lost money to such a scam, contact police.

Some churches raise money by selling scrip -- that is, they sell gift cards where the church receives a percentage of each sale. In that case, churches are asking you to buy gift cards from them, not provide gift cards to them.