Brown County reports influx of coronavirus cases; Door County reports 1st death

Brown County health officials are reporting an influx of coronavirus cases from over the weekend.

The number jumped from 45 on Friday to 75 on Monday, according to the Brown County Health Department.

Public Health Strategist Claire Paprocki says several cases were reported Sunday night and Monday morning.

In addition to the Brown County Health Department-reported cases, the De Pere Health Department is reporting seven cases and the Oneida Nation Health Department is reporting five cases.

Twenty-two people are hospitalized in Brown County.

Paprocki could not yet say if the increase in cases was related to in-person voting during last Tuesday's election. She says officials will be doing contact investigations to see where people may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19.

There were no additional deaths to report in Brown County. The county has recorded one death related to COVID-19.

DOOR COUNTY REPORTS DEATH

Door County has reported its first death related to the coronavirus outbreak.

Door County Public Health says the patient was a man in his 70s with multiple underlying medical conditions. He was hospitalized.

The health department is not releasing additional information on the patient.

"Our hearts go out to the family and friends of the individual who has passed. This tragic loss is a reminder of how important the Safer at Home order is in the protection of our most vulnerable residents," says Public Health Officer Susan Powers.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services lists nine confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Door County. Ninety-six tests have come back negative.

CLICK HERE to track the outbreak by county in Wisconsin.

On April 12, DHS reported 144 deaths related to COVID-19. The total number of hospitalizations reached 974.

Deaths in the Action 2 News viewing area have been reported in Brown County, Door County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Sheboygan County, Waupaca County, and Winnebago County.

FOND DU LAC COUNTY

On Monday, the Fond du Lac County Health Department provided an update on their coronavirus situation. Public Health Officer Kim Mueller said the county reported eight additional cases over the weekend, bringing the total to 60.

Mueller says 35 people are in recovery. Twenty-one people are isolated in their homes or in a hospital. The county has reported two deaths.

"The health department is actively working on contact tracing to ensure we are reaching and having the opportunity to speak to everyone who may have had contact with a known COVID-19 positive case," says Mueller.

Fond du Lac County residents who believe they've had contact with a known case and have symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath should call the county's help line at 844-225-0147.

Spreading the disease

The coronavirus is spread when an infected person coughs, sneezes or breathes.

"These droplets can remain in the air and on surfaces for an extended period of time. When people breathe in (inhale) the droplets, or touch surfaces that have been contaminated and then touch their mouth, face, or eyes, the virus can make them sick," says the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

People infected with the virus can develop the respiratory disease named COVID-19.

COVID-19 symptoms and prevention

Symptoms include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. CLICK HERE for more information on symptoms. Emergency signs include pain and pressure in the chest, confusion, trouble breathing, and bluish lips or face.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear between 2 and 14 days after contact with an infected person.

VISIT wbay.com/coronavirus for complete local, national and international coverage of the outbreak.

DHS recommends taking these steps to help stop the spread of the virus:

--Stay at home

--Limit your physical interactions with people

--Keep at least six feet apart from others

--Frequent and thorough hand washing with soap and water

--Make essential trips no more than once a week

--Covering coughs and sneezes

--Avoid touching your face

Local and national health care providers are encouraging people to wear masks in public to avoid spreading the illness to others.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has issued a Safer at Home order restricting large gatherings, non-essential business and travel in the state. CLICK HERE to find out what the order means for you.

