Door County prepares for the start of tourism season

Destination Door County's Jon Jarosh, said May is a time the county starts to see a lot of new faces.

But with the current safer at home order officials are asking tourists to stay away for now.

Jarosh said the county is using the additional time to plan and prepare safety protocols for visitors and people in the community.

"You know as a destination who's economy really relies on tourism, we have to be prepared," Director of Communications for Door County Jon Jarosh said. "We have to be ready to safely welcome visitors. Not only for their experience but also to help protect the safety of our residents and our tourism work force."

A part of that preparation includes a task force team consisting of local leaders, health care employees and businesses.

"And so we know people are going to want to come back to Door County," Jarosh said. "We just want to make sure that people can do that responsibly and we're being responsible as a destination, welcoming people back to Door County."

Jarosh believes a lot of Door County's outside activities will help them keep people safety when it is time to welcome tourists back.

"People are going to have a lot of fun activities that they can do here in Door County while still social distancing themselves," said Jarosh.

To keep up with what's going on with Door County in regards to COVID-19, updates are released on the county's website.