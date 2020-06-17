Door County is ready for tourists and seasonal job seekers

Door County is rising out of a tough start to tourism season with officials now saying "come on up!"

Not only are local shops and restaurants ready to serve you safely, there's plenty of open seasonal work if you're looking for a job.

“The county and the city and a lot of the municipalities have been working together to really ensure that when tourists and visitors do come everyone is safe, they're taking precautions,” said Kelsey Fox with the Door County Economic Development Corporation.

As far as tourism goes, there's more visitors than expected coming up which comes as a sign of hope through the recent uncertainty.

“We in Door County are used to welcoming visitors, we've been doing it since the late 1800's, it's kind of what we know, and that's what we like to do, so it felt weird earlier in the season when we couldn't,” said Jon Jarosh, with Destination Door County.

Door county officials said restaurants and shops are all prepared and ready for customers.

“One of the things that I found really neat is to see how innovative our businesses are in terms of dealing with the current situation that we're in, and having to change up some of their business practices restaurants in particular i think have done a great job, expanding their outdoor seating, and outdoor experiences,” said Jarosh.

Not to mention, anyone looking for work can also look at opportunities in Door County.

“If you're looking for a seasonal job, there is enough to go around up here, certainly don't look past Door County, a lot of employers are offering housing, I know that can be a bit of a roadblock for some folks who aren't necessarily from here or live here,” said Fox.

