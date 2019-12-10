Door County hopes to fill hundreds of job openings with new website

Door County has hundreds of jobs available. In order to help fill those positions, the Door County Economic Development Corporation launched a new website and campaign called ‘Live Door County’ (www.livedoorcounty.org).

According to the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development, Door County is under water when it comes to jobs. Last year, an average of five hundred and fifty-nine people were unemployed in the county-- compared to hundreds of job openings right now.

“It's kind of a staggering number as of this morning on our job search there's over 830 open positions. It is a huge number and some of our companies right here in the industrial park are world-class companies, doing really incredible things, they will train you, they will pay for your education, they will help you get here, but they cannot find people to fill those positions,” said Kelsey Fox, Workforce Development Specialist with the Door County Economic Development Corporation.

To better market the area, Live Door County was launched. It is a job recruitment site where you can search for employment. It's also a campaign showing what the area has to offer.

“It's a great place to work and we have such advanced companies, national companies that are here, and they have a wide variety of jobs, and good paying jobs, so we like to say okay come out to door county, you can live where other people vacation,” said Dave Ward, mayor of Sturgeon Bay.

Door County Economic Development said the labor work force population will keep declining unless it attracts more workers to the area. It hopes livedoorcounty.org does the trick.

