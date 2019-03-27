Door County fire destroys barn, inventory at Schartner's Farm Market

A fire destroyed a barn behind Schartner's Farm Market near Carlsville in Door County Wednesday. The store was saved, but a lot of the business's product was lost.

The Door County Sheriff's Office says firefighters were called for a structure fire on Highway 42 in Nasewaupee at 6:15 p.m.

Fire Chief Steve Schopf tells Action 2 News the barn was engulfed when crews arrived minutes later and nearby structures were starting to burn. A call went out for additional help, and eight more fire departments responded -- 60 firefighters, 12 medical personnel and 18 fire apparatus from as far north as Sister Bay and as far south as Southern Door.

Schopf says the barn was a total loss as well as the product inside, which included some plants.

Photos sent to us by viewer Jeffrey Mize show ladder trucks working on an area behind the store.

Highway 42 is closed at County G for the fire response.

At the time of this writing, the fire chief says the fire is under control and they're in the "mop up" stage.

All firefighters were checked out, confirming there were no injuries.

The American Red Cross, Door County Sheriff's Office, and Door County Highway Department also helped at the scene.