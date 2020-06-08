Door County crash kills woman, injures five others

A woman was killed and five others were hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Door County Sunday afternoon.

The Door County Sheriff's Office identified the victim as an 89-year-old Sturgeon Bay woman. Her name was not released.

At about 1:07 p.m., the Door County Sheriff's Office was called to the scene of a crash on South Bay Shore Drive in the village of Sister Bay.

The Sheriff's Office says a 75-year-old Janesville man was behind the wheel of a Lincoln MKC when he crossed the center line and hit a Buick Encore head on.

There were three people in each vehicle.

The driver of the Encore, a 64-year-old Maribel woman, was taken to a hospital.

Her passenger, an 89-year-old Sturgeon Bay woman, died from injuries she sustained in the crash.

Another Encore passenger was taken to the hospital.

The driver of the Lincoln and his two passengers were taken to a hospital.

South Bay Shore Drive was closed for several hours for crash scene reconstruction. The road reopened to traffic at 7:20 p.m.

The Wisconsin State Patrol, Sister Bay/Liberty Grove Fire Department, Sister Bay/Liberty Grove First Responders, Ephraim Fire Department, Door County Emergency Services, Eagle III, Wisconsin State Patrol Reconstruction Unit, Door County Highway Department and Brown County Medical Examiner’s Office provided assistance.

The crash remains under investigation.