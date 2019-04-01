Door County considers limiting or eliminating ride program

The Door 2 Door program gives more than 42,000 rides each year. The ride share system helps people in Door County run errands, visit the doctor and even get to their jobs.

Now, the future of the program is uncertain.

Door County contracts vans through Abby Vans in Neillsville. That contract is ending, and by federal law officials need to seek bids. However, county supervisors need to evaluate if the cost of keeping Door 2 Door running is worth the need it fulfills.

"If we keep it going as it is right now, for this year it's about $170,000," said Door County Administrator Ken Pabich. "It goes up just under $200,000 for 2020, and it just continues to go up."

Thomas Syme uses Door 2 Door to get to Sturgeon Bay twice a week from the rural Egg Harbor home where he lives.

You cannot tell by looking at him, but Syme suffers from a seizure disorder and chooses not to drive.

"Not everyone can live in a big city where they can always hail cabs," he said.

He is speaking out on behalf of the hundreds of other riders in Door County to keep the program running.

"It's not only important for me," said Syme. "There's a lot of people who are in a lot worse shape than me, whether it's like a mental disability or where they can't walk, and that's what they depend on."

"Obviously the first option is, let's find the money, let's maintain it the way it is," said Pabich. "The secondary option is to, I guess, scale it back -- almost cut it about 55 percent is one of the options we presented to the board last week -- and then, the ultimate option, or going to the ultimate other end of the spectrum, is to actually drop the system entirely."

Pabich says it would be a transition if Door County lost the program, but he believes those rides could be absorbed through private taxi services and the non-profit organization Door-Tran.

Door-Tran works with Door 2 Door to provide transportation for those in need, but they are a separate group with stable funding that ensures they will be around for the foreseeable future.

"If the recommendation to eliminate the service does happen, certainly we would need to ramp up our volunteer and voucher programs very quickly," said Pam Busch, mobility manager for Door-Tran. "It would be really tough to cover 40,000 trips per year."

Syme says a trip from his home to Sturgeon Bay is $20 round-trip. The same route in a private taxi service is more than twice that amount.

"Just to give it up it would be unfair to not only the people who are disabled but for the family and friends as well, because then they'll have to find a way to get their loved one around," he said.

Syme started a petition in person and on Facebook to gather support. With more than 160 signatures of support right now, you can sign at a petition Main Street Market in Egg Harbor.

County supervisors plan to continue discussing the future of Door 2 Door at their meetings in April and May.