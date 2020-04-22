Door County campgrounds reopen this weekend with restrictions

Door County campgrounds will reopen this weekend. Last week, the health department ordered them to remain closed until mid- to late May.

Door County Health Officer Susan Powers says campground owners came forward with suggestions they were willing to implement in order to open their businesses while protecting campers from the coronavirus.

Campgrounds may reopen Friday, April 24, with these restrictions:

Only non-dependent camping sites or units with their own bathrooms, kitchens and showers may be occupied;

Limit all sites/units to members of a single household or living unit;

All other private gatherings of any number of people at a site/unit are prohibited;

Campers need to maintain a distance of 6 feet from anyone outside of their household group;

Prohibit the use of buildings that would encourage social gatherings of any number of people, including public bathrooms and showers, picnic aeras, swimming areas and swimming pools, hot tubs and exercise facilities;

Staff will routinely clean surfaces commonly touched by campers with an EPA-registered product for use against coronavirus;

Campground owners will encourage social distancing, hand hygiene, and cleaning in the workplace to protect employees

Comply with the governor's Safer at Home Emergency Order #28, including the requirements of 3.b (selling groceries and medicine), 13.d (restaurant operations) and 13.e (bar operation);

Prohibit guests from congregating in lobbies or other common areas and provide adequate space to adhere to social distancing requirements while queuing for front desk, store or other services;

Comply with all other application Wisconsin Department of Health Services guidelines for businesses.

These restrictions are in place until May 26 or until the governor's emergency order is lifted, whichever comes later.

Powers says despite the opening of campgrounds, people are strongly discouraged from non-essential travel. The county is discouraging visits from tourists or people coming to summer homes or second residences.

