Door County asking outsiders to stay home

A county that thrives off of tourism is asking people to stay home.

"Now we're not trying to be mean, we're not trying to take away property owners rights, far from it," Door County Board Chairman David Lienau said. "We're trying to be socially responsible."

Lienau said a large percentage of the population is at the age of people susceptible to the coronavirus.

"It's not about property rights," Lienau said. "It's about social responsibility and helping out your friends neighbors and relatives."

County officials also want to have enough resources at the local hospital available for people who may need it.

"Our entire county population is only about 27,000 people," said Lienau. "We have about a 25 bed hospital located in Sturgeon Bay which is our only hospital."

He said the county doesn't have any confirmed cases at this point, but tests are underway.

"The quality of the resources is not the issue, it's the quantity," said Lienau. "If we have hundreds and hundreds of additional people come here, now we're afraid that like everybody else that we can overwhelm our resources."

According to Lienau people aren't staying at home.

He said the Sister Bay grocery store is getting more business than it should.

"He is currently ordering 5 semi loads a week, which shows you the additional people that have come and are in fact up here," said Lienau.

That's the number of trucks normally ordered during the summer.

Lienau said if outsiders are in Door County, officials are asking them to self quarantine for two weeks.

"I understand that people feel that they might want to go somewhere else that they perceive to be safer than where they are currently at, but again whether you look at any of the surrounding states we're all under a do not travel or stay at home orders," said Lienau.