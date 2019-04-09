Door County animal shelter takes in 25 dogs

The Wisconsin Humane Society Door County Campus is caring for more dogs than it ever has before.

It’s helping out two other animal shelters in southeast Wisconsin after two dogs tested positive for a reproductive disease.

Now 25 dogs are in quarantine after possibly being exposed to Canine Brucellosis.

“It's a bacterial infection, it does not shorten an animal's life, it does not significantly reduce an animal's quality of life, it doesn't cause suffering; but it does cause a reproductive infection,” said Ann Reed, President and CEO of the Wisconsin Humane Society.

The dogs are from the Humane Animal Welfare Society in Waukesha and the Humane Society of Sheboygan County.

Both shelters received dogs that came from a meat farm in Korea a few weeks ago and two tested positive for the disease.

“So what they've [the state] instructed, these dogs that happened to be in the shelter at the same time basically be kept isolated so everybody knows where they are until the test results from the Korean dogs get all finished,” said Reed.

While it's highly unlikely any of these dogs contracted the disease, the humane society is being extra cautious when handling the dogs and are changing gloves every time they interact with one.

Each dog also has it's own "room."

“It's very difficult to transmit from dog to dog. It's transmitted through fluids and through for example, breeding type contact. We don't let animals do that in shelters, so the chances of transmission in a shelter are actually very low,” said Reed.

The Door County campus has the space to house all the quarantined animals, and have the animals that were already at the shelter in a separate area.

However, adoptions are on hold until the new dogs can settle in.

They are not up for adoption while at the Door County facility and will go back to their respective animal shelters in about two months.

The shelter is in need of some extra items while the dogs are in Door County.

Soft toys, soft treats, and peanut butter (used to put in toys) are in high demand.

