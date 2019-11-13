Door County Jail walkaway reported in Green Bay

Door County authorities are looking for a jail walkaway who might be in Green Bay.

Dennis Harris Jr., 29, left the jail in Sturgeon Bay on Huber work release to go to a job interview Wednesday at 9 a.m. He never showed up for the interview.

Instead, the sheriff's office says someone picked up Harris and gave him a ride to Green Bay. The sheriff's office indicates he was dropped off at the Huempfner VA clinic on University Ave.

Harris is 5'11", 217 pounds. He has brown hair, hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants and black canvas shoes. He has numerous tattoos, including one on the front of his neck and the word "FROST" on the left side of his neck.

The sheriff's office does not think he's a danger to the public. He was in jail for possession of methamphetamine. Online court records show he was convicted last week and was also awaiting court appearances in December on charges of criminal damage to property, theft of property, and defrauding an innkeeper by non-payment.

Anyone who might know where Harris is, or thinks they saw him Wednesday, should contact local authorities.

You can anonymously leave a tip on the Door County Sheriff's Office Crime Tip Line, (920) 746-2436.