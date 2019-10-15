Donations needed for kids in the Foster Care system

A donation drive is underway for children in the Foster Care system.

The Wisconsin CASA Association is holding a "My Stuff, My Bag" campaign.

The idea is to fill suitcases with personal care items for children in the system.

“Often when a child is in the child welfare system or Foster Care, they carry their belongings in a trash bag and don’t have their own comfort items like a stuffed animal, blanket or pillow,” explained Sue Schwartz, State Director of Wisconsin CASA. “We want to gift every Wisconsin child in these programs their own suitcase filled with personal care items to gain confidence in themselves, take pride in their possessions, and have a space to call their own.”

There is a collection box at the Wisconsin CASA office at the NWTC campus. That's located at 2701 Larsen Rd in Green Bay. The office is in the Startup Hub.

The kids need underwear, shampoo, conditioner, body wash, deodorant, books and coloring books.

Here are the collection themes:

• October – art/school supplies

• November – blankets

• December – pillows/stuffed animals

CLICK HERE for everything you need to know about the collection drive.

