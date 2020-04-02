Domestic abuse shelters open and ready to help

Domestic violence shelters in Green Bay and the Fox Valley are still up and running during the pandemic as an essential service. But, providing that service in a time when many victims are now trapped in a home with their abusers can be difficult.

Some shelters are seeing double the number of their usual calls, but for others its hit or miss. Many speculate that it is extremely difficult for those who need help to find a safe opportunity to call.

Regardless most shelters agree domestic violence is likely increasing while under a stay at home order.

"The longer the state and national restrictions are in place the possibility of domestic violence increases because individuals and families are at home together," said Golden House Executive Director Tonya Dedering. "And if they're prone to abuse, and they're now in stressful situations, that possibility increases."

"The last few intakes we've had were extremely aggressive perpetrators," said Beth Oswald, Christine Ann Domestic Abuse Services Executive Director. "So it feels like while our calls are also increasing, it feels like the level of violence is really kind of ratcheting up."

"Some of the other countries are really seeing domestic violence increase the longer that this pandemic is going on," said Harbor House Director of Program Services Wendy Gehl. "And so we are bracing ourselves for that as well because we know that influx is coming."

Green Bay's Golden House, Oshkosh's Christine Ann Domestic Abuse Services, and Harbor House all have 24 hour helplines.

Golden House: 920-432-4244

Christine Ann Domestic Services: 920-235-5998

Harbor House: 920-832-1666

The National Domestic Hotline is 1-800-799-7233 and its online chat service can be found at

thehotline.org.

