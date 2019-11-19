Domestic abuse advocates highlight tools to help victims

Domestic abuse advocates say one in four women, and one in seven men, will experience domestic abuse in their life.

Stacey Cicero, executive director of Safe Haven Domestic Abuse and Sexual Assault Center in Shawano says they often help victims of abuse file restraining orders against their attackers.

Cicero says they can be an effective tool to help document situations against their abuser, but every case is different.

“You have other cases where the perpetrator doesn't listen to the judge, doesn’t listen to the courts, doesn't care if there is a piece of paper involved with a restraining order and they do violate,” said Cicero.

Court documents indicate that seemed to be the case between Babette Carballo and her ex-boyfriend Luis Cardona.

Caraballo filed a restraining order against Cardona on Oct. 25 and it was granted on Nov. 7.

A criminal complaint filed on Nov. 12 shows Cardona violated that restraining order and went to her home and attempted to get into the house on Nov. 11.

“The best case scenario, law enforcement would arrest on the violation and they would, if they're on probation, they could be put in jail. There's all kinds of other different charges that could come from that,” said Cicero.

An arrest warrant was issued for Cardona after he violated the restraining order.

Online court records show he was supposed to appear in court Tuesday morning for violating the restraining order.

Police reports show Green Bay Police did conduct a lethality risk assessment at the time of the first reported abduction on Oct. 18.

A lethality risk assessment is often used in domestic abuse situations to determine if there is a threat of a domestic homicide.

At the time, police believed there was a threat and Caraballo got help from Golden House Domestic Abuse Shelter.

Cicero says Shawano County law enforcement has used the lethality risk assessment a number of times, which has given Safe Haven some shocking insight.

“Law enforcement went on 182 domestic violence calls in 2018 and out of those 182 intimate partner domestic violence calls, 58 percent of those screened in as high risk, potential homicide,” said Cicero.

However, the assessment has allowed the shelter to help victims who may have otherwise not reported the abuse.

