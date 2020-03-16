Dollar General plans to dedicate first hour of shopping day for seniors

Dollar General has announced it plans to dedicate the first hour of each shopping day to seniors, as well as change operating hours for stores starting Tuesday.

In a release issued Monday evening, company officials wrote they are strongly encouraging the first hour be dedicated only for shopping needs of senior customers, who are one of the groups most vulnerable to the coronavirus.

Officials wrote they want to provide at-risk customers with the ability to buy things they need and want at the start of each day to avoid more crowded shopping times.

Other shoppers are being asked to plan shopping trips around that time period in order to allow senior shoppers the ability to shop.

In addition, company officials wrote they plan to close one hour earlier than current close times so employees can clean and re-stock the store.

The opening hours won't be affected by the change.

When asked about a specific age for the shopping hour, company officials said they aren't qualifying a specific age, and their goal is to allow the most susceptible customers in their communities the ability to shop during the first hour that stores are open.