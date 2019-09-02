Dog found starved, abandoned in Fond du Lac home

The Fond du Lac Police Department is investigating the severe neglect of a dog found abandoned in a home after its owners moved out.

The Fond du Lac Humane Society posted pictures of the severely emaciated dog on Facebook Monday.

They say the dog has been receiving very small amounts of water and food since Sunday. "We are just starting the long and daunting task of reversing the effects of starvation, severe dehydration and emaciation."

The humane society added, "This boy can use all the hopes and prayers he can get right now."

The Facebook post included a warning to readers if they find a dog in a condition like this not to feed it, because too much food too quickly can be fatal.