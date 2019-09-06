Dog dies in De Pere house fire

A family dog died in a house fire in De Pere late Friday morning.

De Pere firefighters say they had the fire out within 10 minutes but the house was filled with smoke and a family pet died (WBAY photo)

The De Pere Fire Department responded to reports of the fire just after 11:30. Firefighters found smoke coming from the house when they arrived. Nobody was home.

"The smoke itself, just the entire house, including the basement, was charged with smoke," Assistant Fire Chief Rich Annen described.

Firefighters were able to get inside and put the fire out within 10 minutes.

"The house is very salvageable. There is going to be considerable cleanup, but the structure of the house is intact," Annen said.

Firefighters believe the fire may have started in the kitchen area, but the cause remains under investigation.

A second dog managed to escape and survive.