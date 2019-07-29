Dog bites off part of man's ear outside Paul's Pantry

Green Bay police say a dog bit off part of a man's ear outside Paul's Pantry late Monday morning.

The 58-year-old man was loading groceries into another person's car at the pantry shortly after 11:30 when he was attacked by a medium-sized, black dog. The man lost the bottom portion of his right ear.

Police are following leads and believe they've identified the owner, Lt. Rick Belanger, Green Bay Police Department, told Action 2 News. They think the owner is a client at Paul's Pantry.

Anyone who has information that can help investigators is encouraged to call (920) 448-3208. If you want to give your tip anonymously, call Green Bay Area Crime Stoppers, (920) 432-7867 or submit a tip on the website 432stop.com.