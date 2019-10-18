Dog bites man in Manitowoc

Manitowoc police are looking for the owner of a dog that bit a man in the leg Friday afternoon on Fleetwood Drive near Waldo Boulevard.

Police tell us the 62-year-old man was walking south on Fleetwood when a woman walking a dog passed him and the dog turned and lunged at the man, biting the back of his left upper thigh.

The woman asked if the dog just bit him. The man said yes. The woman apologized and continued walking north on Fleetwood.

The dog bit happened shortly before 3 in the afternoon. The man didn't report it until evening.

The woman, possibly the owner of the dog, was white, appeared to be in her 30s, and wore a gray top. She was wearing headphones.

The dog was a yellow Labrador Retriever but the coat was a very light color, almost white. The man couldn't say if it had tags. He believed it was on a darker colored leash.

If anyone can help police identify the owner, call Manitowoc police at (920) 686-6551 or you can report it anonymous through Crime Stoppers at (920) 683-4466.

