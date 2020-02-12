Dog bites child; Green Bay police are looking for owner

Green Bay police are asking the public for tips to find the owner of a dog that bit a child in the face.

Police say the bite to the 7-year-old's face was unprovoked.

The dog was a young Husky, black, white and gray. It was being walked on the Baird Creek Trail on the 100-block of Baird Creek Road at about 11 o'clock Sunday morning.

The man walking the dog is described as Hispanic, between 30 and 40 years old, with a short, black buzz cut. He was wearing a tan, oversized coat.

He was with a teenage boy, also Hispanic, who was wearing a black hat and coat.

If you have information that could help the police animal protection unit identify the owner, call (920) 448-3200, extension 0113.