Dog bite leads to injuries in Village of Little Chute

Earlier on Oct. 27, 2019, at around 4pm a dog attacked a nine-year-old who was playing football in a field near the intersection of E. North Avenue and Buchanan Street and the child ended up suffering serious injuries to their face and arms.

The dog is described as brown with a black snout, had a short tail with folded ears and did not appear to have a collar.

The dog ran towards the child on E. North Avenue and Buchanan Street and then started running southbound on Taylor Street in the Village of Little Chute.

If you have any information about the dog or know the owner, please contact Officer Jim Brandt with the Fox Valley Metro Police Department at 920-788-7505.