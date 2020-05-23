Doe struck by vehicle gives birth to three fawns

On the night of May 22nd, a pregnant doe was struck by a vehicle in Dunn County on STH 25 south of Wheeler. The doe died, but after death gave birth to three fawns.

The female that struck the doe and nearby home owners helped nurse the fawns with animal milk supplement until the Dunn County Sheriff's Office arrived and took over from there.

The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office cared for and fed the fawns at the office over night. The fawns were later transported to the Wildlife Rehabilitation and Release and appear to be in good health.