Doe rescued after becoming trapped in Niagara soccer net

Niagara Police Chief Angie Moreau first noticed a deer which became entangled in a soccer field net at Heights Park after looking out her office window Wednesday morning.

Police officers and Public Works employees free a doe which became trapped in a soccer net at a Niagara park.

Niagara city officials tell WBAY Chief Moreau saw the doe in Heights Park just after 9 a.m.

Officials tell Action 2 news Chief Moreau and Officer Heather Romback went outside together, and Officer Romback then subdued the deer and straddled it to help keep it calm.

Then, Chief Moreau started cutting at the net.

The two were joined shortly after by Public Works employees JJ Coppens and John Henrichs.

All four were then able to help keep the doe calm, and after about 15 minutes of cutting, Officer Romback and JJ held on to the deer while Chief Moreau and Coppens backed off.

Officials say Henrichs said he had never seen anything like that in 25 years of work.

According to the city, the doe was scraped up pretty badly, but was able to run off by around 9:30 a.m.

It's unknown how long the doe had been trapped in the net, or how she came to be trapped.

Due to COVID-19, the area soccer league won't be having a season, and the other net at the park is going to be taken down by the league.