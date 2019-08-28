Dodge County Sheriff's Office shames drivers suspected of being drunk

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office is using social media to try to keep drunken drivers off the streets.

Wednesday, the sheriff's office posted on its Facebook page the photos of six people arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. They included a 21-year-old Germantown woman arrested for operating while intoxicated last Friday, a 30-year-old Columbus man arrested for operating with a restricted controlled substance on Saturday, and two drivers whose photos said their OWI citations were misdemeanors.

The sheriff's office says the arrests are public record, though it reminds readers the people are innocent until proven guilty by a court of law.

It hopes by making the information more public, impaired drivers will think twice about getting behind the wheel.

"While we certainly understand that some may be suffering from an addiction, choosing to get behind the wheel of an automobile while impaired is a choice outside of that addiction. If you make the decision to drive while impaired in Dodge County, your arrest will be made public. We ask for everyone’s cooperation in keeping our highways safe from impaired driving in hopes that our deputies will no longer have to respond to fatal motor vehicle crashes in which alcohol or drugs is a contributing factor," the sheriff's office posted.

