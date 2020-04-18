Dodge Co. Sheriff calls Gov. Evers to start reopening economy amid pandemic

The Dodge County Sheriff is joining departments across Wisconsin in calling Gov. Evers to revise the 'Safer at Home' order and begin to reopen the economy amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement Saturday afternoon, Dodge County Sheriff Dale J. Schmidt formally requested the governor to relax restrictions imposed in the 'Safer at Home' extension issued earlier this week, which continues to close all non-essential businesses until May 26 and closes schools until the next school year begins.

"Our families are suffering and have been left with very little hope," Sheriff Schmidt urged in the statement. "Part of being a great leader is providing HOPE and showing that there is light at the end of the tunnel. Relaxing the restrictions with common sense in mind will provide that hope."

In his statement, Sheriff argues that neighboring states are already reopening their economies "well before the end of May."

The Sheriff adds that while he is directing his deputies to ask residents to comply with the stay-at-home order, he asks them contact him directly before enforcement, such as making an arrest or closing a business.

"My intent with my order was to evaluate each incident individually to ensure no constitutional rights were infringed upon by actions of the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office," says Sheriff Schmidt.

Schmidt says that he has not received a single phone call from his deputies regarding the enforcement of the stay-at-home order.

Sheriff Schmidt's statement comes after Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling declared on Facebook that he would not be enforcing the stay-at-home order.

GOP leaders in the Wisconsin legislature have said they may take legal action against the stay-home-home order.